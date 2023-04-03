A little girl in her school uniform and shoes maintained a great focus as she locked a lady's hair into a braid

The girl worked in a team that had her mother, who was also working fast on the lady's hair, to complete the braids on time

Many TikTokers said the confidence the kid exuded while braiding shows she must have been doing such for long

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady, @nana_.adwoah, has shared a video of a kid in a school uniform braiding an adult's hair. Her level of focus amazed people.

A grown-up held onto another part of the lady's hair and worked on them. While braiding the hair, the kid wiped the sweat off her forehead.

The little girl was focused on her braiding. Photo source: @nana_.adwoah

Source: UGC

Kid braided lady's hair

Many people who watched the video and saw her neat work said she was such a talent and her skill needed to be nurtured.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were social media users who said they would love to know her parents so they could support the kid. Another video of the kid showed her working on another customer's hair.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@heart butter said:

"Abeg someone should tag adobea’s parent for me. This is the definition for talent."

@diawuobenjamintiktok.com said:

"Almighty God bless this girl."

@tetteh clement said:

"You resemble my daughter."

@Kay Kay8372 said:

"Please don't let her stop school."

@Karen said:

"How she wiped her face and did her legs is the same thing the hairdressers do."

@Jay Dot said:

"Them go force am turn into something she isn’t passionate about."

@Rita Addo said:

"Aaaah u will never go hungry with this handwork my angel learn it well..I used to help my mum do tie and dye..I know from A to Z hand work is good."

@Nani JR said:

"And they wil b force her to go sch and read book meanwhile the girl discover her talent already."

@konadu6088 said:

"She should keep it up cos this job has really helped me a lot."

Man plaits kid's hair

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @luckygold63, who makes hair made a video to show how he worked on a little girl's hair with much care.

He revealed that her mother employed his service, and he settled down on the kid's hair. According to him, he had some challenges when he started.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng