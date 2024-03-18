Villagers in Zimbabwe stood in groups at a local school, awaiting packages to combat food shortages

The country's food crisis traces back to disruptions in agricultural production after land seizures in 2000

The El Niño-induced drought worsened the situation that is affecting many southern African nations

Zimbabwean citizens affected by El Niño lined up to receive food supplies. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Buhera villagers in Zimbabwe gathered in groups at a primary school, desperately waiting for their turn to get essential supplies of grain, peas, and cooking oil.

El Niño affects Zimbabwe

According to SowetanLIVE, Zimbabwe has struggled to feed itself since 2000 after former president Robert Mugabe's land seizures disrupted agricultural production.

The food situation has been exacerbated by an El Niño-induced drought affecting many countries in Southern Africa.

Declaration of state of emergency

The government predicts that 2.7 million people will go hungry this year, though the real number could be higher, reported CNBCAfrica.

Government officials are contemplating declaring a state of emergency as the effects of the weather phenomenon persist.

See reactions from social media

Lelatsa Raphula shared:

"Zimbabwe, Lesotho. SA {Free State} not sure about Botswana. They are hit by this drought. The maize is burnt by sunlight."

Thandeka Thande mentioned:

"Now even those left there are going to run to SA too."

Luxolo Solomon wrote:

"Not only Zim is hit by this drought. Some parts of the Eastern Cape in South Africa are being hit so hard."

Daniel Davidets said:

"Cloud seeding is expensive, if it was cheap then it was going to be a good alternative for rainfall."

Trey Ngwenya posted:

"The whole of Southern Africa, it's bad."

Moguy O'lekker added:

"Secure our borders."

Thebeng Caswell suggested:

"Let the Zimbabweans come to South Africa, we will help with the little we have."

Foreigners cross border from Zimbabwe into SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that the ActionSA president and the former City of Johannesburg Mayor was appalled when foreign nationals crossed the border in front of his eyes.

Mashaba took videos in which a few brave souls crossed the Beitbridge border. Mashaba slammed the government and blamed the lack of border control in the area.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News