A Ghanaian couple in the Downtown District of The Church of Pentecost in Kasoa in Ghana's Central Region has become first-time parents

Elder Frank Armah and Deaconess Christiana Armah welcomed a healthy baby boy after their wedding anniversary on January 25, 2023

The happy duo dedicated the child to God in a ceremony attended by family and loved ones on April 22

A Ghanaian couple in the Downtown District of The Church of Pentecost in Kasoa in Ghana's Central Region has become first-time parents after 14 years.

Elder Frank Armah and his significant other, Deaconess Christiana Baidoo-Gorman Armah, welcomed their first-ever child after over a decade of childlessness.

Couple's journey to parenthood

The couple's painful journey to parenthood saw them undergo countless medical tests, and use medication, even herbal remedies, but all proved futile.

However, the distressed couple's fervent prayers began to yield results when Pastor Andrews Owusu of the downtown district assumed his post as the district minister in 2021, said the Church of Pentecost.

Deaconess Christiana, the Children's Ministry district leader, recalled the crucial event that changed their course of destiny.

"Pastor Andrews Owusu called my husband and I to the mission house a few months after he joined our district. He encouraged us to give thanks daily in our prayers and reassured us that God had heard our petitions,'' the Church of Pentecost reports her as saying.

The couple said although they were sceptical because they had encountered similar proclamations before, they remained faithful.

''True to his word, God blessed us just weeks later, even when we had lost all hope,'' she .

Couple welcomes their first baby

The couple delivered a healthy baby boy at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after commemorating their wedding anniversary on January 25, 2023. On April 22, the pair dedicated the child to God in a ceremony officiated by a preacher.

''I understand the suffering that comes with infertility and honestly hope no woman has to go through it. I am really happy right now, and my hubby is too. We will always be grateful to God,'' the new mom said.

The couple say they are eternally grateful to God for finally answering their prayers.

