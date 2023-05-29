Lindani Myeni, a South African rugby player, was shot and killed by police officers in Hawaii, USA, in 2021 in an apparent racial profiling incident

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) disseminated a story about the shooting that was contradicted by leaked, unedited doorbell video footage that emerged in the investigation

Lindani Myeni’s widow, Lindsay, released a video tribute to her husband on TikTok that shows heartwarming moments of the couple and their babies

Lindani Myeni's widow, Lindsay, shared a sad tribute TikTok video of her husband's last days with their family. Image: @lindsay_myeni

Source: TikTok

On April 14, 2021, three officers from the Honolulu Police Department shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni in front of a home in Nuʻuanu, Honolulu County, Hawaii, during a false burglary call.

Myeni was a Zulu athlete from Empangeni who played professional rugby in KwaZulu-Natal. He had two toddlers with his American wife Lindsay at the time of his death.

The two fell in love and married 18 months after meeting at a hotel in Durban in 2015. They later moved to the USA where Lindsay’s real estate career was based.

As a mixed-race couple, they often felt severe discrimination, with Myeni facing routine police harassment. As a result, they decided to move to the island of Hawaii, which is apparently more tolerant of mixed-race families.

Linsday shares video tribute for Lindani Myeni, SA left heartbroken

On Sunday, Lindsay shared a heart-melting tribute video dedicated to her late husband on TikTok, which had some followers asking about justice for her husband.

Azania Bam curiously asks:

"I was thinking about this story the other day. Did his family ever get justice?"

BKoneti-Ash wants divine intervention:

"Oh my gosh still no justice for this family. God we pray your make a way."

Noli Luguxa is disappointed:

"Oh I remember this is so sad, still no justice for him? It seems like every time a cop kills, they never do anything to punish them."

Lindani Myeni shot in fake 911 burglary call, video evidence shows he was calm

Myeni was shot four times after police responded to a burglary call, and a scuffle ensued. The police claimed that they were responding to a 911 burglary call and Myeni attacked them.

However, Lindsay alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit that police were motivated by racial discrimination against an unarmed, peaceful black man.

Two months after his killing, a body cam and doorbell video emerged, showing a different story from what the police claimed. The videos show Myeni calmly taking off his shoes and walking into the house he mistook for a religious temple. A woman in the house then screams hysterically and calls the police.

After a few confused moments, the video shows Myeni humbly apologising to the homeowners before leaving the house.

A few minutes later, body cam footage from the police officers showed them firing a taser at Myeni before shooting him dead. It is only then they identified themselves as police.

Was Lindani Myeni killed in a racial profiling incident?

In 2021, Briefly News reported on the crowdsourcing campaign to raise money to bring Myeni's remains back to South Africa.

The campaign was successful and afterwards during a press briefing in Pretoria, Lindsay said:

"They [the police] abused their rights and shot him dead because he had a heavy Zulu/ English accent and was a black man."

