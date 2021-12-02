Ayanda and Melissa Holo are a serious influence on many South Africans after sharing their choices when it comes to marriage

Ayanda and Melissa are one of the interracial marriages that continue to become prevalent in Mzansi

The lovely pair have two beautiful children and many social media users are now praising them through digital channels

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Melissa Holo is another proud South African woman who defied the racial lines and tied the knot with a local African man, Ayanda Holo. The proud woman is a South African Indian and her decision has really inspired many local social media users.

The two lovebirds are well-known travellers and according to her bio on social media channels, she is a member of the cabin crew for Qatar Airways.

Her isiXhosa-speaking husband works for the South African government as a GCIS director in international media relations. Briefly News is naturally attracted to such a beautiful love story. Together with Ayanda, Melissa has two lovely kids and she recently posted:

"Hello everyone, I'm Indian, my husband Ayanda Holo is Xhosa. We have two beautiful children. We are definitely proudly South African."

Another South African couple has inspired locals and Briefly News readers reacted. Image: @AyandaHolo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

Jambwa Antinate said:

“Beautiful family indeed.”

Michelle Malgas said:

“This is really a beautiful family. You just made me smile, thanks for that.”

Dean Singh said:

“Love is for all god's blessing to your beautiful family.”

Ayanda Bavuma said:

“Wooow, beautiful family, beautiful kids with curly hair.”

Kelebogile Manganye said:

“You forgot to mention that your husband ubaba uNcwane was a great performer.”

Mwelase Phindy said:

“I am Zulu and my husband is Pedi. We are proudly South African.”

Reelan Govender said:

“Beautiful family, beautiful children, so happy.”

Ann-Retha Malangeni said:

“This is the change we wanted in this nation so there's nothing wrong with that... in fact, I'm a whole body of mixed races. Beautiful indeed.”

Connie Netshiombo said:

“Love has no colour. I love it.”

Exclusive: Gqeberha-born Nomzamo Stöber recalls how she met her loving German hubby

In a similar story, Briefly News posted that born in Gqeberha, Nomzamo Stöber reveals how she met her husband and is now happily enjoying herself in an interracial marriage.

The bubbly lady explains that she is now based in Germany with her husband, Markus. Nomzie spoke exclusively to Briefly News, detailing how she first met her lover and explaining what kind of challenges they both faced.

Just like any child in Mzansi, the stunning lady says her childhood was not a blissful one and that she was adopted at a stage. She also speaks about how her family reacted to her lifelong commitment to marry a white German man.

Source: Briefly.co.za