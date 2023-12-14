In a Twitter post that's gone viral, a traditional healer, @sbu_s_, showcases a remarkably slick haircut

The saucy traditional healer expresses deep gratitude to his talented barber for doing the most

Mzansi women express surprise over the traditional healer's appearance, while men join in to give props for the impeccable fade

A Twitter post has recently taken Mzansi by storm, featuring a traditional healer who has not only embraced a modern hairstyle but has done so with flair and finesse.

This man changed many people's minds about what a traditional healer looks like. (Image: @sbu_s_)

Source: Twitter

Traditional healer shows off fresh buzz cut

The post by user @sbu_s_ has garnered widespread attention, with Mzansi's online community buzzing about the traditional healer's slick haircut that defies stereotypes.

The Twitter post captures the essence of a traditional healer breaking conventional norms, revealing a surprisingly contemporary and stylish haircut. @sbu_s_ confidently showcases his transformed look, challenging preconceived notions about the expected appearance of traditional healers.

While the traditional healer steals the spotlight, credit is also given to the skilled hands behind the haircut. In a heartfelt caption, @sbu_s_ thanks his barber for doing the most.

Take a look:

Mzansi appreciates the craft

Women express shock and amazement at the traditional healer's unexpected style choice, praising his confidence and the overall aesthetic appeal. Mzansi men also gave the man and his barber ups for the dapper do.

Read some comments:

@magembi hyped:

“Yoh, Sbu, he is always snaps ”

@Seun454 asked:

“What do you use on your beard, bro?”

@BroganRamara was in awe:

“Oh, my Lord ”

@senjuclan_guy wanted the deets:

"Where can we find the barber, bro?"

Stunning traditional healer explains how it's possible to both be a boss babe

Briefly News reported that culture still runs strong in Mzansi, and it's one of the greatest beauties of our country. Seeing a modern-day boss babe connect with her traditional roots left many clapping.

A lot of people fail to understand how women can still follow restrictive traditional paths, such as becoming a traditional healer while living a modern, westernised life.

Social media user @CarolMotolo took to Twitter with a gorgeous snap in traditional healer attire, letting people know she's connecting with her roots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News