A 27-year-old man chose his biological multimillionaire family over his adopted billionaire family

Mei Zhiqiang, dubbed “the abducted young master”, reunited with his birth parents in June last year, ending a desperate two-decade-long search

The Chinese man said he chose his biological family over the adopted family because he wanted to live a simple and ordinary life

A young man abducted as a two-year-old and adopted by a billionaire family has reunited with his birth parents 25 years later.

Chinese man Mei Zhiqiang (c) with his birth parents Mei Xianhua (r) and Pan Chang’e (l). Photo South China Morning Post.

Parents over money

A Chinese man named Mei Zhiqiang, a “natural-born Fu’erdai” or “rich second generation” and “the abducted young master” by social media following his reunion with his birth parents.

The elated multimillionaire parents reunited with their 27-year-old son in June last year.

Talking to the Chinese news outlet Jiupai News, Mei shared his decision to choose his birth family over his adopted parents, saying, "money can't buy happiness".

Two-decade long search

Mei was abducted by human traffickers when he was two years old, playing outside his home, as disclosed by South China Morning Post.

After his parents, Mei Xianhua and Pan Chang’e, discovered their baby boy was missing, they launched a two-decade hunt for their son.

During the search, their friend Du Xiaohua helped them match Mei's DNA, which led to a happy ending.

Feeling out of place

The family that bought Mei abandoned him for being "thin and small", paving the way for the billionaire family to adopt him.

Mei revealed that living under the adopted family's roof was tough, as he did not feel he was their biological child.

His birth family always celebrated his birthday every year but could not cut and eat the cake as they were heartbroken.

Love of birth parents

They even bought a house for him, hoping their kin would somehow return to them one day.

Their faith bore fruit as Mei returned and now works for the family's business company in the hospitality industry.

“No matter how rich they are, their love is different from ours – the love of birth parents,” Mei senior said.

Mei wants to live a simple and ordinary life, as his father plans to teach home the family business and hand it over to him.

