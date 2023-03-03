A loving Cape Town mom who feeds the needy and helps people in her community shared her selfless birthday plans

The mom plans on feeding 500 people on her special day and says that her mother inspired her love of giving

Talking to Briefly News, Beryl Williams shares that she has been a community worker for over 26 years and has some exciting plans for Easter

A loving mother and wife who resides in Lotus River, Cape Town, has been feeding and helping those in need in her community for over 26 years.

The Cape Town Good Samaritan feeds the needy every week. Image: Beryl Williams/Supplied.

Beryl Williams provides food to the hungry, is involved in community affairs, collects clothing and shoes for needy children, assists the homeless and much more.

The community worker recently selflessly assisted a family whose shack burnt down, The Daily Voice reported.

Talking to Briefly News, Beryl, known lovingly as ‘Aunty B’, said she will be turning 56 on March 27 and plans on spending her birthday feeding 500 needy kiddies:

“This month is my birthday month and every year I celebrate it with underprivileged kids. I also buy them party packets.”

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the 55-year-old explained that her love of caring for others was inspired by her mom, who always shared what they had, despite the family having very little for themselves:

“Over the years, when I was younger, I can still remember how my late mother taught us how to help others.”

The Cape Town Good Samaritan has big Easter plans

Beryl is also significantly impacted by her faith and says that every Easter, she tries to make the day special for those in need:

“For Easter, I am going to make a seafood paella.”

Despite being unemployed, the community worker uses her own money to buy the ingredients for the food she prepares, with some donations provided by Pick ‘n Pay:

“The rolls [and other items], I get from Pick ‘n Pay. I will also hand out marshmallow Easter eggs.

“Mr Raymond Ackerman was my mentor and in him, I achieved a lot by helping others. That's where I got my passion and pride to serve the community.”

Beryl notes that Jesus and her faith are pivotal to the work she continually does:

“My faith always reminds me of Jesus who served lots of people with only a few fish and bread."

Aunty B is a kind soul who is always willing to assist others and a beacon of hope to everyone she encounters!

