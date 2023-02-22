A brave man posted a TikTok video with a lion that raised a lot of eyebrows on the social media platform

The dangerous lion was chained around its neck as the man lovingly fed it food from his hands and mouth

The clip was seen by more than 2.1 million people across the world, and many commented that his behaviour was risky

A man fed a chained lion food from his mouth in a viral video. Image: @zakxviii

One man's @zakxviii close relationship with a tamed lion caused a stir online. He showed how much he trusts the wild animal and risked his life in the process.

TikTokker posts video of his lion's feeding time

The animal lover posted a TikTok video of his lion's feeding time. The man latched onto a piece of fish and prompted the lion to eat from his house mouth. He also grabbed some cooked food with his hand and the lion took ate there.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens are blown away by the close relationship between the lion and man

People in TikTok's comments section said he was playing with fire because the animal could suddenly snap at him.

@lexusmny said:

"Yep remember what happened to Sigmund on stage? The lion attacked him and people thought it was part of his act!

@masswonder1 wrote:

"Even the lion is being careful not to bite his boss."

@user7619444598413 suggested:

"Remove the chain on his neck and u will see his true self."

@sabiyapandadabai mentioned:

"The Center for Disease Control should look into it."

@tobiass445 added:

"Just like taking the appetizer before the main dish."

@alihassanbagu posted:

"Very risky."

@cloudfollow shared:

"Every animal can turn I hope not for your sake."

@ericignatia said:

"Someone has him on a chain out of the picture."

Man raised African lion since it was cub, shares viral TikToks about love for wild beast

Briefly News reported that a wildlife enthusiast made a compilation of the big cat growing up since it was a cub. He named the lion George and they are best friends.

The guy in the viral video had hearts melting over his cute display with the wild animal.

