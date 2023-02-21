A wildcat fought and defeated a snake in a viral TikTok video after swiping at it with a few quick jabs

The cat quickly dispatched the serpent with two swipes to the face, while the snake was all hiss and no bite

Netizens praised the wildcat for its victory and left comments expressing their admiration for the cat's skills

Fly like a butterly, sting like a bee, @jamsembilan.cattery/TikTok

Chesa mpama! A wildcat gave a marauding snake to lekker klaps to put it to sleep in a TikTok video. The cat firmly stood its ground as it dispatched the serpent. With two quick swipes to the face, it was game over.

Humans may have made their way by crossing paths with a snake, but this wildcat wanted all the smoke. You can watch the entire encounter in the video below:

Netizens took to the comments to share their views on the encounter

Poor snakes never have anyone in their corner, and this encounter was no different. Netizens were praising the wildcat for the swift victory in the comments. Here is what some had to say:

@robloxfan said:

"The way it smacked the snake"

@Your local Big Mack said:

"BAD SNAKE BACK DOWN"

@Blackthorn_18 added:

"In Germany we call that ✨Respektschelle✨"

@name said:

"that slap was personal "

Snake catcher Eduanne Niemand nabs an albino Cape Cobra

In other stories of snakes getting humbled, Briefly News reported on a snake catcher rescuing a homeowner from a venomous snake. In a TikTok post, Niemand shows nerves of steel as he talks the homeowner through the capture.

Netizens were impressed by his calmness.

@MsO2346 said:

"The calmness of snake catchers i jump & scream at the sight of it on TV"

