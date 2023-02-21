A snake catcher, Eduanne Niemand, rescued a Wellington resident by safely detaining an Albino Cape Cobra in their home

The Cape Cobra is a highly venomous species found in various areas across southern Africa and is commonly referred to as "koperkapel"

A TikTok post showing Niemand's calmness and steely bravery during the capture impressed netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Eduanne Niemand vs Albino Cape Cobra in Wellington @bolandsnakeremovals247/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eduanne Niemand rushed to rescue a Wellington resident who found a snake in their home. The snake catcher masterfully found his way around to wrangle the Albino Cape Cobra and safely detain it.

According to Animalia, the Cape cobra, also known as the yellow cobra, is a highly venomous species of cobra that is moderate-sized and can be found in various biomes across southern Africa, such as arid savanna, fynbos, bushveld, desert and semi-desert regions.

Afrikaans speakers refer to the Cape cobra as "koperkapel" (copper cobra) primarily because of its rich yellow colour variation.

A TikTok post shows the snake catcher at work

In a TikTok post Niemand shows nerves of steel as he talks the homeowner through the capture. You can watch it all below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens were impressed by his calmness

@MsO2346 said:

"The calmness of snake catchers i jump & scream at the sight of it on TV"

@_Sleeper_ added:

"At this stage, I will have left a few brown packages on the floor and in my pants "

@Sharon196721 said:

"You got guts... "

@blueeyed_duchess said:

"My hart het amper by my hol uit geval veral by 01:42 "

Mzansi woman terrified of snakes encounters black mamba

In other snake-catching news, Briefly News reported on Nick Evans helping a woman with—a black mamba in her home. Nick took to his Facebook page to share how the woman called him in a panic to come to get a black mamba that had killed her bird and almost her dog.

Despite losing their feathered baby, the people understood and were happy Nick got the snake. She said:

“Honestly, I was absolutely petrified. I have had a big phobia of snakes since young and I am so scared of them. Well, I first tried calling my husband who wasn't answering and then I somehow remembered I had Nick's number. It was a rather emotional experience trying to make a call, shaking and trying to keep an eye on it, while trying to get my boerboel out the way and out the house.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News