The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that Omicron's fast spread is concerning

Many countries worldwide have shown a rapid surge in Covid-19 infections recently, which is attributed to the highly transmissible trait of Omicron

In the past week there have been 65.5 million new cases reported worldwide, with the US, Italy, France and Denmark recording a dramatic rise in infections

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concern about the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Image: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Covid-19 and Omicron around the world

In the US there is a shortage of tests, which has raised fears that more people may have Covid-19 than the official recorded figure states. However, those cases that are known have a tendency to be mild.

From Friday (31 December) people in Paris will be legally required to resume wearing face masks in public, with the exemption of vehicles and sports. Cases in France have doubled since Christmas Day.

According to SABC News, Italy has 98 030 new Covid-19 infections and 148 Covid-related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 Italy has had a total of 137 091 deaths.

Reactions to new Covid-19 global figures

@indiamusings asked:

"Why is this important?"

@BarrieGeriLead said:

"Science, solutions, solidarity key to resolution. Solidarity can be improved through improved global equity and addressing the misinformation being promoted. Until then, new variants run the risk of emerging. Solidarity is the key missing piece to ending this pandemic."

@spiralisation believes:

"Well, governments and media made a big deal out of testing for the holidays. Many more people testing = many more cases."

@GrumpAdam said:

"Percent positivity is a better indicator of risk."

@WikiDocJames shared:

"3x Get vaccinated / boosted. Wear a proper mask. Social distance as much as possible!"

