The Department of Health have retracted their decision from five days ago to end contact tracing

For the time being those who test positive for Covid-19 will have to self-isolate and inform those they have recently been in contact with

The US recently relaxed their self-isolation rules for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and the UK wants to follow them

JOHANNESBURG - On 23 December the Department of Health stated that the practice of contact tracing will end and that people who have asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 do not have to self-isolate.

However, yesterday (28 December) the department released a retraction of their previous statement, saying that they are waiting to receive more input from different health officials and global organisations before deciding if they will implement the previously released measures.

Therefore the protocols and rules that were in place before 23 December are still in effect. This means that people who test positive for Covid-19 need to self-isolate and inform people they have recently been in contact with to get tested, Business Insider reports.

A global perspective on self-isolation

According to Sky News, the US has started requiring those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and do not show symptoms to only self-isolate for five days and British scientists believe that the UK should follow suit.

Currently, people in the UK who have Covid-19 are able to exit their self-isolation after seven days if they produce two consecutive negative PCR tests.

In both the UK and South Africa experts have expressed that they think reducing the self-isolation period will boost the economy, as having people take two weeks off work is not a sustainable practice.

Reactions to proposed self-isolation rule changes

@douglasrasbash said:

"One disease yet so many different rules from so many countries."

@DeusVuIt shared:

"Follow the science, people."

@IShopshire believes:

"May as well say to the virus "Come get us, we give up". This is criminal."

@WhaleyMark64 said:

"As long as the vulnerable are looked after and protected."

@PaddyStephen1 claims:

"At last a bit of common sense - Covid is endemic and we either learn to live with it or this farce goes on for ever - time to grow up and face reality just like we do with seasonal flu."

