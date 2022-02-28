Myria, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, has sustained over $3 billion in damage after a Russian attack

It was the largest aircraft in the world with over 30 years of service and provided help to many countries in the last three decades

Aircraft enthusiasts were devastated by the news, with many taking to social media to express their sadness that the great machine has been taken out of commission

KYIV- The Antonov-225 cargo plane, Myria, the world's largest aircraft, was destroyed in an attack by Russian forces while stationed near Kyiv in an airfield for repairs.

The Russian attack has resulted in over $3 billion in damage to Myria, which will take at least five years to repair. Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's aerospace and defence company, made a statement on the attack in which they said that they are fighting to get Russia to pay for the damages.

“The occupiers destroyed the aeroplane, but they won’t be able to destroy our common dream. Mriya will definitely be reborn," Ukroboronprom said.

Myria, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed in a Ukrainian airfield by Russian forces. Image: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The way forward for Myria, according to Ukroboronprom

According to CNN, the Antonov Company is investigating the damage and will verify the technical condition of Myria once they have completed it. Hostomel, the airfield where Myria was stationed, has been captured by Russian forces.

The hangar where Myria was being kept for repairs has also been significantly damaged. There were also several fires at Hostomel, which explosives could have caused. TimesLIVE reports.

Myria has been in service for over 30 years and was used in the Soviet Union. The aircraft provided relief to countries experiencing natural disasters and conflict.

Reactions to Russian destruction of the world's largest aircraft

@birrlad said:

@QueYouni remarked:

"RIP legend."

@NotANerdo said:

"After 34 years of service, I can’t believe this beauty of aviation is gone."

@jtiagoneves18 shared:

@Walton_Tane asked:

"Was this really necessary?"

