African students have recalled the horror they faced in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion as they tried to flee the country

A Nigerian national studying a qualification in medicine, Oduola Adebowale, escaped the escalating crisis after several days

On his arrival back in his native country, Adebowale recalled how Ukrainian troops mistreated pregnant African women

South Africans observing the conflict as it unfolds were vocal on social media, with others slamming the reported racial discrimination

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LVIV - African students and others from foreign countries studying in Ukraine amid an unprovoked invasion from Russia are recalling the horror they faced as they made their escape from the war-torn country.

Several students managed to flee the escalating crisis in the last few days as Russian troops blockaded the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. However, the most recent reports on the ground suggest the two countries are planning to hold new talks over the weekend.

African students have spoken out against the alleged racial discrimination amid the war in Ukraine. Image: Kola Sulaimon/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reported that a group of students were confronted by soldiers, who pointed guns at them and ordered them back during their attempts to get on a train leaving Ukraine.

Oduola Adebowale, a Nigerian national studying towards a medical qualification, recalled how the Ukrainian battalion insisted that only pregnant women would be allowed to use the service from the city of Lviv to the Polish border.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Plight of African students

After arriving in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Friday – after a days-long transit having managed to escape – Adebowale told Reuters he witnessed the Ukrainian troops allegedly stopping several pregnant African women from boarding the train.

"The soldiers pointed guns at us and endangered our lives when we confronted them about stopping the pregnant African women," Adebowale recalled.

Countless foreign students echoed similar complaints in social media posts. Numerous allegations of abuse and discrimination have been reported by African students while trying to cross into Ukraine's neighbours, Aljazeera reported.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the accounts of African students, including those from Asia speaking out about racial discrimination and being pulled off trains, held up at borders and even pushed further back in long, meandering queues.

Locals vocal about unfolding crisis

On social media, South Africans on social media berated the alleged abuse the students faced but also cautioned leaving one's own country in pursuit of prospects elsewhere.

@Mihlonti Mokoena wrote:

"Not only blacks but even Indians also weren't allowed to board. I've been against the invasion of Ukraine, praying for them, but when I saw what they were doing to black and Indian people, and I remembered what they did to a Brazilian soccer star years back, I got angry and Russia must go ahead."

@Gerhard Petzer said:

"Why has this invasion on Ukraine become about colour and not the Russians causing the situation? Get over yourself it’s not always just about 'you'. The planet is inhabited by others as well."

@Kon Mthuzi Mithi added:

"Love your Africa. See what is happening now. Let's be satisfied with our education and resources."

US says NATO ready for any potential Russian attack

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the US has made a bold assertion amid the ongoing conflict, citing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is prepared to defend against an attack.

President Joe Biden's chief foreign affairs adviser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the is intergovernmental military alliance seeks no conflict with Russia but would stand firm should it arise.

He spoke to reporters as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, where he condemned what he termed Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine on Friday, SABC News reported.

"We've noted an attack against a nuclear power plant, which points to the recklessness of this war. Be it as it may, it needs to come to an end. Russia should withdraw its troops immediately and partake in diplomatic measures," said Blinken.

Source: Briefly News