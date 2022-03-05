Man Tragically Dies Before Learning That He Won a Share of R160m

Andrew Gillon died before he learned that he had won the lottery he had been playing for decades

He tragically fell down a flight of stairs at a friend's house on New Year's Eve and died during surgery a week later

His daughter learned after his passing that he had won a share of R160m Postcode Lottery Jackpot

Andrew Gillon, a 59-year-old man living in Scotland tragically lost his life before learning that he had won the lottery.

Tragically, Andrew fell down the stairs at a friend's house on New Year's Eve and broke his neck. He died in Surgery on 7 January.

Andrew Gillon tragically died before learning that he had won the lottery. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

He had won what is known as the Postcode Lottery Jackpot where residents who enter receive a share of the prize money.

Andrew had won a share of the R160 million (£7.9 million) lottery but had no idea that he had hit it big. Each resident who entered stood a chance to win a minimum of £1 000 (R20 000) according to The Mirror.

His daughter Lisa had blocked her dad's bank account after he'd passed away and had not known that he had won.

She knew that he had played the postcode lottery for as long as she could remember. When she found out that her dad at won she didn't believe it at first but when it was confirmed she felt devastated at first.

Despite his passing, Andrew is still considered a winner and his daughter Lisa collected his prize in his honour. He is counted as one of the winners of Scotland's biggest Postcode Litter Jackpot.

