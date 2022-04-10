Russian troops near Izium close to the large city of Kharkiv have been allegedly poisoned by Ukrainian civilians who offered the soldiers food

Two soldiers allegedly died immediately after eating two stuffed buns or small pies and a further 28 soldiers were hospitalised with 'severe illness'

According to additional reports, hundreds of other Russian soldiers have been struck down after drinking poisoned alcohol supplied by residents

KHARKIV - Ukrainian residents are taking the fight against the Russian invaders by poisoning food supplies in an effort to sabotage the soldiers' efforts.

At least two Russian soldiers have died and 28 additional soldiers have been sickened after they ate food supplied to them by Ukrainian civilians.

Russian soldiers have been allegedly poisoned by Ukrainian citizens who offered the invaders baskets of food. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

The soldiers affected were attached to the 3rd Motor Rifle Division. According to a report by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, two of the soldiers died immediately after eating stuffed buns or small pies.

Huffington Post reported that the poisoning and deaths have not been independently confirmed and it is not known what poison might have been used.

The Daily Mail also reported on the incident that took place near the town of Izium close the Kharkiv. The residents of Izium allegedly offered the soldiers baskets of food.

According to reports hundreds of other Russian soldiers are suffering from 'severe illness' after allegedly drinking poisoned alcohol supplied by civilians.

