A five-year-old baby boy escaped death when he was attacked by a giant python while playing next to the pool

The large snake reportedly bit the boy's ankle, coiled itself on his leg and dragged him into the water

The boy's 76-year-old grandfather sprung into action by jumping into the water to save the boy

A three-meter-long python recently attacked a five-year-old boy while playing in his family home's backyard.

A large python bit a five-year-old boy and dragged him into the water. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Identified as Beau Blake, the boy was reportedly playing close to the pool when the giant snake struck.

According to The Citizen, the snake sneaked up on the boy, bit his ankle, and dragged him into the water. Luckily, Beau's 76-year-old grandfather, who was at the scene, sprung into action and jumped into the pool to rescue him.

The boy's father also came through and saved the day as he was the one who removed the snake that had coiled on his son's leg. He said:

"Beau was swimming with his brother yesterday, and just out of the blue, probably a three-metre python decided to wrap his mouth around his Achilles, his ankle. They both rolled into the pool and the python wrapped himself around him."

Mirror said the boy sustained minor injuries as the snake was not poisonous. However, he was quickly rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.

