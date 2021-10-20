Dr Dre's Estranged Wife Serves Him Court Papers at Grandmother's Funeral

Dr Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young's legal representative, served the music producer court papers at his grandma’s burial

Dre was at the cemetery paying his last respects to his grandma when he was approached with the papers

Infuriated, the rap mogul reportedly refused to take the papers directing him to pay her R22 million attorney fees

It seems the bad blood between renowned hip hop music producer Dr Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young will not end anytime soon.

Nicole Young served Dre legal papers at his grandmother's burial. Photo: Mike Coppola.

TMZ reports that their contentious divorce showed no signs of abating after she attempted to serve him with legal papers at his grandmother's funeral.

Sources told the publication that Dre was paying his last respects to his grandmother on Monday, October 18, when a legal representative showed up with the papers.

Conflicting statements

Dre’s grandmother, who helped raise him, was buried in Los Angeles.

However, there are conflicting reports on the exact location where the legal representative confronted Dre.

A source close to the producer told TMZ he was approached while standing next to his grandma' casket.

However, sources close to Nicole said he was served in the cemetery parking lot after the burial.

Dre did take the documents as he recoiled in anger.

The papers served to Dre involved a judge’s order directing Dre to finish paying Nicole's attorney fees.

The judge ordered him to pay R22 million, but Dre paid R403 000, saying the amount he was instructed to pay was erroneous.

The legal papers contained the judge’s final order for him to pay the R22 million.

Eventful divorce

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in July 2020, after 24 years together. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Nicole had initially demanded to be paid R26 million per month and the R65 million for her lawyers.

Dr Dre's Estranged Wife Targets His Alleged Mistresses over Money

In February, Briefly News reported that Nicole targeted Dre’s alleged mistresses, as she sought to find out if he gave them gifts and financial support during their marriage.

Nicole has claimed that one of the women purchased a R31 million mansion and sought to establish if he gave her money to buy the house.

She wants to find out if Dre gave them gifts and financial support when they were allegedly intimate with him during their marriage. Nicole wants the three ladies to sit for depositions.

