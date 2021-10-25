Drake shared a clip back in the day while dropping off his friend at home in a rented Rolls Royce Phantom

The rapper said they used the car to visit friends, go to the studio and ended up using it to travel for his first show in Montreal

The Toosie Slide hitmaker said he does not advocate for faking it in life, but he used it as a way of manifesting greatness in his

Renowned rapper Drake has disclosed renting a Rolls Royce Phantom in the past in a bid to show off his 'riches'.

Drake noted he used the rental as a manifestation in his life. Image: champagnepapi.

Source: Instagram

The rapper "started from the bottom" to become one of the biggest artistes in the world of music.

Sharing his success story with fans on Instagram, Drake posted a video from back in 2007 while dropping off a friend at his home.

He noted they used the luxury ride to convince people in their city that they were destined to make it in music.

He and his friends would grind out KSh 555k every month for the Rolls Royce rental and used it to travel to Montreal for his first show.

"I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone (sic)," he wrote.

Manifesting greatness

Drake said this was his way of "extreme manifesting", even though he would not recommend people to put themselves in financial trouble for material things.

The rapper said he needed to feel, see and have it to believe that he could have anything he wanted.

Got same ride as birthday gift

As the rapper turned 35 on October 24, a great friend - Future The Prince, tracked down the same car and gifted it to Drake.

"It's mine now, manifesting complete," he said while thanking every fan for their birthday wishes.

Drake throws birthday party for son

In other news about the rapper, he recently celebrated his young son, Adonis, as he turned four.

The Gods Plan hitmaker went on his Instagram on Monday, October 11, sharing lovely snaps of him and his son as he marked the big day.

In his caption, the rapper wrote, "Teacha, more life kid," a post that has 2.5 million likes so far.

In the second photo, Drake, with a huge smile on his face, was holding up his son, who appeared to be pulling a superhero move.

As if that's not enough, Drake went on his Instagram stories to share more on his son's birthday with his beloved fans.

