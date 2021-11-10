A 48-year-old mother of four sons identified as Nadine has tied the knot with a 58-year-old man she fell in love with during their university online class

The divorcees despite being 2,000 miles apart started dating in June 2019 and eventually wedded in July 2021

Before their union, the man had been in other relationships that didn't work out while Nadine focused on training her kids after coming out of a bad relationship

Thanks to a university online class, a 48-year-old mother of four sons Nadine met the love of her life and has walked down the aisle with him.

Nadine and her 58-year-old lover Ed Hallisy were Southern New Hampshire University, US were they were pursuing college diplomas, Yahoo News reports.

The two fell in love and were in a relationship despite being 2,000 miles apart Photo Credit: People

They started dating in 2019

Though 2,000 miles apart, Nadine from Santa Clarita, California and Ed from Cleveland, Ohio started dating in June 2019 and met for the first time in August of that same year.

The father of two daughters eventually tied the knot with the woman in July 2021.

They had lived as single parents for over 20 years

The duo had lived for over 20 years as single parents and never knew love would find them that way.

Ed told People that he had before now did some dating but never found any of the relationships deserving of leading to marriage.

Ed said:

"I did some dating but never found anyone worth marrying. I thought that person wasn't out there."

On the other hand, Nadine who had a bad relationship in the past had decided to channel her energy to raising her kids.

"...After a bad relationship, I decided I had to 'woman up' and needed to focus on the right things."

