Will Smith sat down with Oprah on The Oprah Conversations and spoke about some intimate details from his memoir Will

The seasoned actor delved deeper into his relationship with Jada and how far they've come from the early days of fiery passion to growing old together

The two have been rather open about the details of their marriage, from the good, the bad and all the way down to the ugly

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are not too shy to share very intimate information about their relationship. Will recently went on The Oprah Conversations and did exactly that. The Fresh Prince reminisced on the beginning stages of his relationship with his wife as he gushed about their connection.

Will Smith got super personal with Oprah as he spoke about his connection with his wife Jada. Image: Getty Images

News24 reports that while discussing what he wrote in his memoir about the begging stages of his relationship with Jada, Will nostalgically spoke about the intense sexual connection they had. He said the two of them were very big on having a great time. He said that for four months straight, the majority of what they did was drink and have sex multiple times a day.

Smith went on to say that it got to a point where it started to get intense and the pressure started sinking in. He said:

"I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities. 1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or 2) I was going to die trying."

The Smith's have had their ups and downs in their marriage but one thing that remained consistent was how much they love each other. E! News reports that Will further spoke about just how much Jada means to him. Looking back on their relationship fondly, he said:

"You know, those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it's four hours. It's four hours if we exchange a sentence. And it's like, it's the centre of why we've been able to sustain and why we're still together, not choking the life out of each other. It's like, the ability to work through issues... I've just never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada."

