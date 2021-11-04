Will Smith has disclosed falling for actress Stockard Channing while working on the film Six Degrees of Separation

The actor noted he and his wife Sheree Zampino were in their first few months as a married couple and had welcomed a son

The Men In Black star added he and his family relocated back to LA after finishing the movie, but he could not stop thinking about Channing

Movie star Will Smith has opened up on falling in love with a co-star he was working with while still married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will Smith with his three grown-up kids.

Source: Instagram

The renowned actor revealed all this and more in his soon-to-be-released memoir Will, set to be out on November 9.

According to People, Smith disclosed he fell in love with co-star Stockard Channing while working on the film Six Degrees of Separation.

During that time, around 1992 - 1993, Smith was married to Zampino, and the former couple had just welcomed their son Trey.

The thespain wrote that he and Zampino were in the first few months of their marriage and with a brand new son, noting that it must have been unsettling for the then-wife.

Smith said Zampino was living with his character in the movie, Paul Poitier, which had fallen for Channing.

He said he remained in character in the movie, released in 1993, and even though his feelings for the actress grew, their relationship remained professional.

After wrapping up the movie, Smith and Zampino moved back to Los Angeles, US, but he noted their marriage was off to a rocky start.

The 53-year-old found himself desperately yearning to speak and see Channing.

Not the first time revealing his feelings

This is not the first time that Smith has spoken about his feelings for Channing.

In 2015, in an interview, he disclosed that he felt the dangers of going too deep into a character because it (the character) was in love with Channing.

He even noted it was his last experience with Method acting as he was playing around with psychology.

As for Channning, she was questioned about Smith's comments weeks later, and she noted she was flattered and that she adored him during then time because he was very sweet.

Smith opens up on mental health

Source: Briefly.co.za