Will Smith's self-titled memoir has revealed a lot about his personal life to his worldwide fanbase, from struggles with his parents to his marriage

The renowned actor shared that the iconic screen pairing between him and his son Jaden in the award-winning movie The Pursuit of Happyness almost didn't happen

Young Jaden Smith was not the studio's first pick to play Will's son because the producers did not want it to seem like he only got the role because his dad was the lead

When Will Smith decided to write a memoir, he was fully prepared to lay it all out on the table. One of his biggest reveals has been how Jaden ended up being cast as his on-screen son in the tear-jerking drama, The Pursuit of Happyness.

Will Smith shared that Jaden was so close to not being cast on The Pursuit of Happyness’. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Will Smith's memoir has had some pretty intense revelations about his life, relationships and rise to fame. The U.S Sun reports that some of the moments Will details in the book left fans shook. The actor who is known for his positivity and infectious smile opened up suicide scares, raging jealousy and low points in his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Insider reports that among the major confessions, Will Smith touched on filming one of his most heartbreaking films The Pursuit of Happyness. The actor says that the studio was really struggling to cast the perfect child actor to play his son Christopher.

Will says the entire time they were searching, he knew deep down that Jaden Smith would be perfect for the role. He and Jada had discussed letting their 6-year-old venture into acting. Even with the idea, Will knew it would take a lot to e convince the producers.

He said:

"The studio felt like it was a death sentence for the film from a marketing standpoint. They felt that people wouldn't be able to suspend disbelief seeing Jaden and you on camera as father and son."

The studio avoided the casting so much that Jaden Smith was forced to audition for the role nine separate times. Will further wrote:

"But audition after audition, in all of his innocent, 6-year-old glory, he proved himself the right actor for the role."

