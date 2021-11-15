Mel Gibson to Direct & Star in 'Lethal Weapon 5' 23 Years Since Last Instalment

Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson has reportedly announced that he will direct and star in Lethal Weapon 5

It has been 23 years since the last instalment of the franchise dropped and Mel is set to take over the role of director from Richard Donner

The fans of the movie shared mixed reactions to the good news and shared that they were looking forward to the new film

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mel Gibson is reportedly set to star and direct the fifth instalment of the Lethal Weapon franchise. The filming of the movie is set to begin in 2022.

Mel Gibson will direct and star in Lethal Weapon 5. Image: @official_mel_gibson

Source: Instagram

It's been 23 years since Lethal Weapon 4 dropped. According to reports, Mel is ready to take over the role of director from late Richard Donner. The 65-year old portrays the role of Martin Riggs in the movie.

According to Daily Mail, Mel shared the good news at a special event in London on Saturday. Mel also shared that Donner had asked him to continue directing the movie before he passed on.

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news on the publication's website. Check out some of their comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

tire4d and grumpy said:

"If they get the original cast back with a few good additions and a decent story, this could be great. Also this could be utter rubbish."

Jon Freeman wrote:

"Absolutely he should. The last Lethal Weapon was not bad but could've been better. Lethal Weapon 1 and 2 are the best. They need a good script and the humour of the original."

Rose commented:

"Brilliant and something to look forward to. Loved the Lethal Weapon films. Mel Gibson is one of my favourite actors!"

Jon Freeman added that recasting will be needed at some point if they plan to keep going but if Mel is around then he needs to come back.

T-Pain's Rolls Royce repossessed

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that T-Pain took to social media recently to share that his Rolls Royce has been repossessed. The rapper is seemingly experiencing financial problems.

The US superstar posted a clip of his posh whip being taken away from him by a repo guy who used a big truck to transport it. T-pain looked really sad in the video.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared that he has been in a similar situation before and was able to bounce back from it. He advised his followers to take care of their money.

"If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too."

Source: Briefly.co.za