Ever since the infamous entanglement with August Alsina, Jada and Will Smith have been on a mission to expose all the details about their marriage that most people would keep private

The couple will literally talk about intimate details of their love life on any major platform, from The Red Table Talk to The Oprah Conversations , and they truly leave nothing to the imagination

Most fans are always excited when celebs let them into their private lives but when it comes to the Smiths, peeps are wholeheartedly rejecting the invitation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seem to be the only celebs who could get fans to ask them to keep their business to themselves. After countless interviews and many personal details about their marriage being shared, followers have come together to say enough is enough.

Just days ago, E! News reported that Will Smith sat down with Oprah and spoke about the steamy hot early days when he and Jada started dating. He mentioned that for the first few months of their relationship, all they did was drink and have sex until it got to a point where he worried he could never satisfy her.

Weeks before that, Revolt reported that Jada sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow on her social media talk show and also shared some saucy details about their intimacy. She spoke about their struggle to maintain a healthy sex life.

Fans have heard all that Smith's have had to say about their marriage but one thing they would all like to know is why? Why do they have to hear all of this?

Peeps gathered on Twitter to spread a message they all seem rather passionate about. Will and Jada need to stop sharing details about their marriage, the people have heard and seen enough.

