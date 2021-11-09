Kanye West has urged Drake to join him for a concert with the ultimate purpose being to call for the release of gang leader Larry Hoover

The rapper mentioned their long-standing beef, adding it's time to put that all aside for a good course

The 44-year-old said this would not only bring awareness to their plans but also be an example for many others

US rapper Kanye West seems ready to put to rest his never-ending beef with fellow Canadian star Drake.

The Jesus is King crooner has urged his nemesis to join him for a concert and leave everything else behind.

In a video originally posted by J Prince and reposted by the 44-year-old on his Instagram, Kanye made a statement addressing their recent exchange on social media.

He said both he and Drake had taken shots at each other but it was time to put that to rest.

Reading a statement from his phone, Kanye urged Drake to join him on stage on December 7 for the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles, US.

The rapper said they would share the biggest albums of the year, Kanye's Donda and Drake's Certifed Lover Boy, on stage - with the ultimate purpose being to free Hoover, an American gang leader serving six life sentences.

He said the event would not only bring awareness to their course but prove to people how much can be accomplished when people lay their pride aside and come together.

Fans react to message

Many who reacted to Kanye's statement showed support for his course, lauding him for wanting to make peace.

Here are some of the reactions:

@beauyoungprince said:

"What the people need."

@notthefatherr said:

"Love to see it brother."

@kingb314 said:

"One step at a time Ye."

@nessly said:

"This would be legendary."

@realnamespeed said:

"Let’s come Together for a cause bigger than any one individual it’s too much work to be done fighting the real fight to be senselessly beefing!"

@grandkhai said:

"This would be a legendary & beautiful moment."

According to People, Prince had met with Kanye at a chapel and noted that Hoover wanted to see peace between the two rappers.

Kanye vs Drake

Kanye and Drake have been beefing for years and their beef recently intensified after releasing their albums.

In one of the heated moments in late August 2021, Kanye went on his Instagram sharing a map that gave out Drake's Toronto home address and later deleted it, as per TMZ.

This appears to have been spotted by Drake, who subtly replied to the drama with a chuckle.

The God's Plan hitmaker shared a video while driving in his convertible ride as he laughed off but never mentioned Kanye. However, it was easy for fans to understand the reason behind it.

According to E! News, Drake had earlier shared a video of Toronto's CN Tower and Rogers Centre stadium, which meant he was in his hometown.

