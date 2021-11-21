The 12 men accused of robbing Kim Kardashian's jewellery during the 2016 night in Paris will stand trial

This has taken five years of investigation, and the authorities working on it ordered that it goes on trial

Some of the suspects were released awaiting the trial, and one even published a book about it

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is nearing getting justice for an attack at her hotel room back in 2016.

The fashionista was robbed at gunpoint while staying at The Hôtel de Pourtalès in France, and jewellery worth $10 million was stolen.

Page Six reports 12 people involved im the jewellery heist will stand trial in Paris, according to the country's authorities.

This comes after five years of investigation into the incident, and the investigative judges are said to have ordered the case sent to trial.

The 12 will face several charges related to the theft, but officials failed to give more details.

Tied and threatened

The reality TV star said she was robbed at gunpoint while tied up and even locked in the bathroom at the Paris apartment, where celebrities are said to like seeking privacy.

This was during the Paris Fashion Week, and Kim was all alone, having left her family at the event's dinner, according to The New York Times.

Some of the suspects have been released from prison pending trial after experiencing health issues.

One of those is 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, said to have been one of the five masterminds who carried out the heist.

Book about the heist

Early this year, Briefly News reported that one of the five men who robbed Kim in Paris released a book in France on February 4, 2021.

Abbas book, I Sequestered Kim Kardashian, retells some stories from the robbery night even as Abbas is currently awaiting trial following his arrest for the crime.

Kim and her secretary were in the Hotel de Pourtalès complex when Abbas and his accomplices broke into their suite.

Complex reports that, in the book, Abbas discusses the group accidentally taking the superstar's phone after the robbery.

He said she received a call from Tracy Chapman as they were fleeing from the scene on bikes.

