The US and UN are demanding proof of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's safety after it's alleged she's gone missing

The athlete made headlines this month after accusing a former top government official of sexual assault

Since the disappearance, pictures of her have surfaced online but their authenticity is being questions

The United States and United Nations are demanding proof of Chinese tennis champ, Peng Shuai's safety following her disappearance. The athlete has not been seen in public since alleging she was sexually assaulted by a former top official of the Chinese government.

The United States and United Nations are demanding proof of Chinese tennis champ, Peng Shuai's safety following her disappearance. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Taking to the Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month, Peng says she had been "forced" into sex by the former Premier of China, Zhang Gaoli.

The claims were quickly removed from the social platform and Peng has not been seen publicly since. The Chinese government has yet to respond to these claims, EWN reports.

While Peng has not been seen in public for a few days now, the investigation into her whereabouts took a fresh twist on Friday after photos of the tennis star sitting snug with a grey cat emerged online.

The authenticity of these photos, however, cannot be verified and fans are still concerned for the tennis champs safety, Sky News reports.

