American professional athlete, Serena Williams may be high up there on the social radar and above the class of many people but she certainly isn't afraid to do certain 'regular' things especially when it comes to motherhood.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tennis champion who is also a fashion designer, philanthropist among other things, never misses an opportunity to show off her adorable daughter, Olympia with billionaire hubby, Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star loves to rock matching outfits with her daughter. Photo credit: @serenawilliams

Source: UGC

A trip through her Instagram page shows that she also loves to rock identical outfits with her little girl and it is just too adorable.

In this article, Briefly News highlights six wholesome times the tennis star twinned with Olympia.

Check them out below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1. Animal print pyjamas

The gorgeous mummy-daughter duo posed for some snapshots in stylish sleepwear. In the photos, Olympia is seen striking identical poses with her mummy.

2. Orange tiered dresses

Serena shared a video and photos of them rocking mini shift dresses. In the post, the ladies are seen in orange tiered dresses which they paired with matching sneakers.

3. All natural

In this photo, Serena and her daughter sported their natural hair. They also had on sweatshirts with the same writeup on them.

4. All-black family affair

Serena and her family stepped out for the premiere of King Richard and they looked stunning as always. Olympia stole the shine - undoubtedly - even though she twinned with her mummy yet again.

5. Swimsuits

The 'shady one' teamed up with the 'wild one' for a vibrant photo. They both looked beautiful in their identical swimsuits.

6. All white everything

The tennis star and her mini-me posted a photo for designer Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2021 campaign. In the photo, the two of them are seen posing for the camera in white dresses.

Serena Williams has been making fans proud for the longest time and it is beautiful to see her go through parenthood with her little one.

The tennis star is proof that one is never too busy to have heartwarming family time with loved ones.

Iya Rainbow in stunning look

In other news, Briefly News reported that top designer and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire, recently took to her business page to share photos of Iya Rainbow's recent look and we can't help but fall in love.

For many people, it is hard to see Iya Rainbow in anything but an asooke with an elaborately styled gele and some chunky jewellery.

This is why her recent photos as shared by Lawani is buzzworthy.

The Nollywood veteran had some of that Tiannah styling goodness and came out looking like the Duchess of a powerful land.

Source: Briefly.co.za