Fashion police: Caitlyn Jenner denied service at Beverly Hills Hotel

Caitlin Jenner said that she would never visit Beverly Hills Hotel again after being turned away for not meeting the dress code

She was refused service for her ripped jeans, which according to the hotel's website are not permitted

Jenner was furious, she had visited the hotel for decades and said that she would do so no longer

Caitlyn Jenner is never setting foot in the Beverly Hills Hotel after she was embarrassingly turned away from the luxury restauarant.

The former Olympian turned reality star was told that she did not meet the dress code requirements and was subesequently refused service.

Caitlyn Jenner is furious with the Beverly Hills Hotel for rejecting her. Photo credit: Chris Haston/E! EntertainmentNBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal, Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

The item of clothing that had caused the issue was her ripped jeans. She had allegedly patronised the establishment for decades but said taht she would no longer set foot in the hotel.

The Beverly Hills Hotels clearly states on the website that ripped denimis are not permitted along with a long list of other clothing items according to Page Six.

Jenner noted that the websites says that the website says the the establishment encourages patrons not wear the items and no where does it say that they are mandatory dress codes.

Source: Briefly.co.za