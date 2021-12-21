A man during a meeting had an embarrassing moment when he stood up and his shorts became visible for his boss to see

Immediately the man realised what happened, he started apologising profusely to his boss who showed he also had shorts on

Many Nigerians who reacted to the short funny video said his employer is a good man who made the worker feel comfortable

Working from home has given many the flexibility of how they want to look while attending meetings remotely.

In a video shared by @krakstv on Instagram, a worker mistakenly revealed that he was only wearing shorts under his shirt and tie.

The man apologised to his boss after he revealed his shorts. Photo source: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

Remote working drama

When he excused himself to lock the door to prevent his kid from disturbing, he revealed what he was putting on under.

His boss who was watching complimented him and said:

"Nice shorts Josiah."

I have my shorts too

The man immediately felt embarrassed and apologised. To show that the apology was not needed, the boss stood to grab a cup of drink to reveal the shorts he was also wearing. At this point, everybody started laughing.

benbills007 said:

"Dude even tried to put on shorts, what if he tie wrapper."

faysal__manga said:

"The Boss is very nice...unlike some other bosses."

__justmickey said:

"Lol so what if the lady come stand up."

smash9ja said:

"Everybody wear suit for up. Wear shorts for down. All na Packaging."

dotun_spice said:

"Nice shorts, something I can do."

nonsoxl said:

"Made him feel comfortable. Quite human."

unclebob_1 said:

"Am waiting for the lady to stand up too."

Boss caught cleaner in his office

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, on Friday, July 2, narrated a significant encounter he had with his employee.

The Itsmy Hq CEO on Facebook said he saw his cleaner taking selfies in his office as he walked in one morning. The worker had to quickly hide his phone when he saw him.

Oluwanishola said he requested his phone and asked him to sit on his chair. When the cleaner did that, the CEO took proper shots of him.

