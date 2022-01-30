A Canadian photographer has left Mzansi in awe after sharing some pretty captivating images of strangers who look alike

Francois Brunell, the artist behind the portraits, is reportedly on a mission to photograph similar looking people that are not at all related

Taking to the comments section, peeps were really stunned any many wanted to find their doppelgangers as well

Canadian photographer Francois Brunell has left social media users in awe after some of his work went viral this week. The creative thinker decided to go on a search for people who look similar but had never met and was probably surprised to discover how many doppelgangers he'd find.

a fan of the artist shared a few of his portraits:

While it's clear many of the people photographed are not identical, their resemblance is definitely undeniable and had social media users in awe.

Many peeps were a little jelly and wanted the photographer to find their "stranger-twin" as well.

Check out some of the excited reactions below:

@elshotyou said:

"This goes back to my belief that all genetic combinations have existed or will exist again. In other words, your genetic twin was here, is here, or will be here."

@Gussythonz said:

"I'm wondering how he does it. Could he be using a facial search engine?"

