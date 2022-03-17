An American man, Juan Hernandez, has proven that he is indeed a lucky man as he won $10 million (R147 million) years after he won the same amount

Hernandez surprised many when he told the media that the recent win arrived just as he was looking for ways to spend his 2019 wealth

Many people who reacted to his story on Instagram funnily offered to help him spend his fortune if he does not know how to

A man in America, Juan Hernandez in Uniondale, has surprisingly won a $10 million (R147 million) lottery prize money in the New York game.

What came as a big surprise to many people is that this will not be the first time he will be winning the same amount of money. In 2019, he also won $10 million, Fox News reports.

The man said he is still trying to spend his 2019 money. Photo source: Fox News

"I don't know how to spend it"

Speaking with the media, Hernandez revealed that he is still trying to spend the wealth he won years ago.

It should be noted that the man won money in 2019 when he got one of the jackpots in a $350 million Cash Spectacular game.

A second win

In 2022, the man bought his ticket at a roadside shop at 150 Fulton Avenue in Hempstead. When the news was reshared by Spiritual Word on Instagram, it gathered a lot of comments.

barolinne joked:

"My mom got the same last name. That might be my uncle."

"Hi baby! I’m ready to come home. Come get me."

"God don't play about him."

"Happy to help if it's a burden!"

"Need to shake his hand for good luck, he’s the chosen one."

"Come to Atlanta, we will show you how to spend it."

"God, I see what you’re doing for other people..."

Lucky Lotto player wins R60 million shortly after girlfriend dumped him

Briefly News reported that everyone dreams of winning the lottery and for one lucky South African man that happened on Friday when he won a whopping R60 million in the PowerBall draw.

What makes the story more interesting is that his ex-girlfriend had broken up with him shortly before the massive win.

The lucky man is in his 30s and works as a financial professional. He was astonished to have won, saying that the most he'd ever won before was R500.

