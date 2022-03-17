US supermodel Bella Hadid says she regrets having cosmetic surgery to fix her nose when she was still a teenager

Hadid said she took the decision because she felt like the uglier sister as compared to her elder sister Gigi Hadid

The model, however, denied having any other procedures done on her body, saying she uses tape to achieve the pulled eye look

Supermodel Bella Hadid is getting candid about some of the decisions she took earlier in life. The model said she had her nose done when she was 14 because she felt insecure about her looks.

Bella Hadid wishes she had kept the "nose of her ancestors". Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hadid said growing up with a sister who was almost the same age as she meant, they were constantly compared, and she always felt like the ugly one because of her big nose.

According to Geo.TV, the model made these revelations in a recent interview with US Vogue. The publication further states that although she got the perfect nose, Hadid feels she should have kept her original nose. She said:

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."

The South African reports that Hadid rubbished viral claims that she had her whole face done. The model denied having fillers on her face or having eye surgery to achieve her famous pulled back look. She said:

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that, and you know what? We can do a scan of my face, I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face."

She however let everyone in on her secret to the pulled back eye look, she said she uses face tape to achieve that.

