The Braxton family is still coming to terms with the untimely passing of Traci Braxton, who died earlier this month

The multi-talented reality television star and singer died after a long and private battle with oesophagal cancer

Speaking for the first time since her sister's passing, Toni said she is grateful for the time that she got to share with her sister

Award-winning singer Toni Braxton has broken her silence since the death of her sister Traci Braxton. The Un-break My Heart hitmaker said she is grateful that she got to spend her sister's last days with her.

The singer said she is still trying to come to terms with losing her sister. She added that she often asks herself if she is dreaming.

According to People, the Braxton Family Values star opened up about her loss during an interview with Tamron Hall. The publication adds that Toni described how she was close with her sister. She said:

"We're so close. We're more than sisters. We're kind of like twins, I like to call it. We're bound together by more than just DNA, by blood and it is just something special that my parents did such a fantastic job raising all of us together, making us so close."

Hot New Hip Hop also reports that the Grammy-award singer and songwriter said she is still in disbelief that her sister is gone. The report further notes that Toni, 54 finds comfort in the fact that she got to spend 50 years with her sister. She added:

"I wake up every morning, and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself, 'No, she's gone, but she's been here with us for 50 years.'"

She also revealed that the whole family was present when Traci took her last breath, People reports. She said:

"We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there, she had so much love."

Evelyn Braxton pens heartbreaking message following Traci Braxton’s passing, shares how hard she fought

Briefly News previously reported that Evelyn Braxton has penned a touching tribute following the passing of Traci Braxton. Evelyn took to social media to pour her heart out to her friends and followers.

The loving mom shared that they prayed together with her daughter every day when she became terminally ill. Evelyn expressed that Traci had hoped to beat the "heinous disease".

In the lengthy Instagram post, Evelyn Braxton shared that she "won't complain" about Traci's passing because she was given 50 years to spend with her daughter.

