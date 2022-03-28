Single Mom Celebrates Guy Who Adopts Her Child and Starts Family With Her, Internet Peeps Left Feeling Jealous
- A lady amazed peeps online with her beautiful love story about the man in her life who adopted her daughter
- She shared how they started a family and added another member to the family through pics that showed her husband's soft side
- Peeps commended the lady's husband saying that he is one of a kind while other commented on his loooks
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Kelsey Fox thanked Tinder for her second chance at love. She posted a reel of pics that told a story of where their love story began, to where it currently is.
Kelsey showed how her husband adopted her daughter and fathered her new born baby too.
Peeps on TikTok were captivated by Kelsey's beautiful love story. People commented on her husband's physique, looks and tenderness towards her daughter. Others noticed that Kelsey's husband adopted her daughter, further compelling them to love him more.
'Uzalo' star Gugu Gumede celebrates giving birth to her daughter a month ago, SA celebs congratulate actress
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Alejandra Gonzalez observed:
"He has a "Written by a Woman" vibe."
ryerson.avon said:
"You snuck that adoption in there, now we all crying."
Saucy complimented men in general:
"Love when they keep that same energy all the way through."
Holly Rogers praised Kelsey's husband:
"Respectfully, ma’am, your husband is fine."
Lucy Balli noted:
"The way your daughter looks at him he’s her daddy too."
Edna Twumwaa Frimpong said:
"Let’s protect this man. What a jewel you have there ma’am ."
Mom proudly gushes about the daughter she adopted, inspires Mzansi
In a related story about family and love, Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother, Michelle Bequest Moloi, took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to gush about her daughter.
Moloi revealed that although she did not give birth to the little girl, the love she has for her child is surreal. The stunning mom and her partner adopted the cutie when she was still a baby and they have become a family since.
Legendary 'Scandal' actress Joyce Skefu survives a mild stroke, Mzansi celebs wish her a speedy recovery
Moloi captioned the post:
"Last year November God blessed us with this lovely little girl, we got her when she was still a little baby. The love we have for her is genuine. Let’s adopt and give them a home."
Source: Briefly News