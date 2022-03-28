A lady amazed peeps online with her beautiful love story about the man in her life who adopted her daughter

She shared how they started a family and added another member to the family through pics that showed her husband's soft side

Peeps commended the lady's husband saying that he is one of a kind while other commented on his loooks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelsey Fox thanked Tinder for her second chance at love. She posted a reel of pics that told a story of where their love story began, to where it currently is.

Kelsey showed how her husband adopted her daughter and fathered her new born baby too.

Kelsey shared a reel of pics showing a budding love story between her and her man. Image: kelsfoxx/TikTok

Source: UGC

Peeps on TikTok were captivated by Kelsey's beautiful love story. People commented on her husband's physique, looks and tenderness towards her daughter. Others noticed that Kelsey's husband adopted her daughter, further compelling them to love him more.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Alejandra Gonzalez observed:

"He has a "Written by a Woman" vibe."

ryerson.avon said:

"You snuck that adoption in there, now we all crying."

Saucy complimented men in general:

"Love when they keep that same energy all the way through."

Holly Rogers praised Kelsey's husband:

"Respectfully, ma’am, your husband is fine."

Lucy Balli noted:

"The way your daughter looks at him he’s her daddy too."

Edna Twumwaa Frimpong said:

"Let’s protect this man. What a jewel you have there ma’am ."

Mom proudly gushes about the daughter she adopted, inspires Mzansi

In a related story about family and love, Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother, Michelle Bequest Moloi, took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to gush about her daughter.

Moloi revealed that although she did not give birth to the little girl, the love she has for her child is surreal. The stunning mom and her partner adopted the cutie when she was still a baby and they have become a family since.

Moloi captioned the post:

"Last year November God blessed us with this lovely little girl, we got her when she was still a little baby. The love we have for her is genuine. Let’s adopt and give them a home."

Source: Briefly News