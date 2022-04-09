Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Engaged One Year After Reuniting

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially engaged after the Justice League actor gave the singer a beautiful green diamond ring

It's unclear when the actor proposed, but J Lo was recently spotted wearing the ring and even flaunted it on camera while shopping for furniture with her daughter

The two recently bought a house together to enable their blended families to live in one place and raise a unit family

Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have taken their relationship to the next level after getting engaged.

The Justice League actor gave the musician a huge rock on her finger, and it looks like the two are giving their relationship another shot.

This is the second engagement between the two, as Affleck first proposed to the actress nearly 20 years ago, but they called it off before getting married.

They got engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004. They again reconnected a year ago, and it looks like they are going all in this time around.

TMZ broke the news about their engagement after J Lo shared the news with her fans through a video message she sent in her newsletter on Friday.

"You're perfect," she said before showing her green diamond ring.

It's unclear when the actor popped the question as TMZ further reported that the 52-year-old was seen shopping for furniture with her daughter, and she had her ring on that finger.

According to the publication, the Into You singer tried to flaunt her ring when she saw a camera.

Jennifer Lopez & lover Ben Affleck buy lux R700 million mansion in LA

Lovebirds Jennifer and Ben Affleck appear ready to start a family together with their kids.

According to TMZ, the couple has spent at least $50 million (R700 million) on a mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, which is now in escrow. The 20,000 square-foot mansion is said to have 10 chambers and 17 shower rooms, as well as several kitchens, a movie theatre, a gym and a pool.

Children will live

According to the publication, both J Lo and Affleck's children are expected to live in the ultra-private mansion, which is bordered by trees and offers a spectacular view of the city. The seller, Texas millionaire Todd Lemkin, had offered the house for $65 million.

