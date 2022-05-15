US Rapper Lil Keed Dies Hours Before He Was Due to Perform

L il Keed, a US rapper tragically passed away on Saturday, the cause of death is unknown and he was due to perform that afternoon

Tragedy struck on Saturday afternoon when Lil Kid, real name Raqhid Render, died. The young rapper was only 24 years old. The cause of death is not known at this stage.

He was scheduled to perform on Saturday afternoon at the Until Next Time Daze in the Blue Music Festival.

Lil Keed tragically passed away hours before he was due to perform. Photo credit: @lilkeed

Keed's younger brother took to Instagram to share the sad news of Raqhid's passing. Social media users have flooded the internet with their reactions to the news of his death according to Deadline.

Keed had signed up with YSL in 2018 and had been making a name of himself in the world of entertainment.

Social media users share their reactions to the news of Lil Keed's death

@urinalsdownfall:

"Rip Lil Keed, it’s crazy how rappers with the best music pass away."

@prodbypoetics:

"Damn this heartbreaking bro.. praying for ya man..."

@Dee_Sweatshirt:

"Damn Lil Keed passing away is mad unfortunate. But kidney failure at 24 years old is fuckin insane. I need my young black people to stay off them fuckin drugs man."

