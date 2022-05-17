Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar released his most expected album titled Mr Morale and The Big Stepper

A day before the release of the album, Lamar was spotted having a fun-filled stay in Ghana where he mingled freely with the people

The rapper was captured in a video playing a street football match and skating with Ghanaian youths

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has earned the praise of legendary rapper Marshall 'Eminem' Mathers after he released his Mr Morale and The Big Steppers album.

Legendary rapper Eminem sent a tribute to Kendrick Lamar after the release of his album. Photo: HipHopDX, Eminem.

Source: UGC

The album will be Lamar's final work of art with the top-rated record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

Eminem took to his Twitter account tagging legendary producer and rapper Dr Dre.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yo @Dr.Dre This Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless."

Twitter post below:

According to Geo News, Lamar proclaimed the record in April which revealed the title and release date of the album.

Lamar's album is split into two volumes of nine tracks featuring collabos from Ghostface Killah, Sampha, Beth Gibbons, Baby Keem, Summer Walker and Thundercat.

Lamar in Ghana.

Earlier Briefly News reported Kendrick Lamar arriving in Ghana on Thursday, May 12, 2022, a day before the release of his latest album.

It is no doubt that the rapper is enjoying himself to the fullest in the West African country and the best part of it is that he is not suffocated by the attention since many of the locals didn't recognize him.

A video shared on Twitter depicted the superstar playing street football with some youths.

Mary J. Blige accepts Billboard Music Award, undeniable icon says: "Every girl wanted to do what I did"

In more world celebrity news, Briefly News previously reported that Mary J. Blige received the Billboard Award icon award for her contributions to the music industry.

The soul singer is credited for making the hip hop soul genre mainstream.

Mary explains she was put on the map by legend Puff Daddy's Uptown records when they introduced her to the world as the queen of hip hop soul.

Source: Briefly News