A talented young lady got people talking after she was seen performing a crazy fast legwork in a viral video

The video has attracted attention on Instagram where it was shared as dance lovers are trooping to take a look

The lady is so talented that as she danced fans were asking if she had batteries in her legs that made her move fast

A powerful dance queen has been spotted using her legs to perform magic in a viral video shared on Instagram.

In the interesting video, the lady moved her legs so fast that some dance lovers were wondering if she had batteries in her legs.

Talented black girl performing fast legworks. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

Fast leg works performed by a tall lady

The lady who is tall and slender used her body well as she moved flexibly in the video.

At a point, she squatted with speed and rose up again, creating a powerful scene that got dance lovers asking for more.

Those who have seen the video are wondering how she was able to move her legs in quick succession without missing a single step.

Watch the video below"

Instagram users react

@comedianxtreme said:

"Na Wa oh. Her leg dey use battery?"

@cutekimani said:

"Y'all be raising the bar without conscience.. we never learn gentility and buga finish, una don bring fast-forward leg work."

@dee_billionaire commented:

"Na pride no make me sabi this kin dance."

@hadefunke.a reacted:

"Imagine GOD says… redo that and enter heaven."

@nneka_ruth said:

"All this will not matter in heaven.. Na hallelujah we go d chant."

@swat_onyx commented:

"People that know how to do this dance were masquerades in their previous life. Nothing you can tell me."

@ms__pat remarked:

"Where was i sef when God was installing dancing skills into people? See swift moves... It can never be me."

