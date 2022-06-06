Mercedes Benz recalled over one million cars after detecting possible problems with the brake system

The models recalled include SUV series ML and GL that were produced between the years 2004 and 2015

The company revealed that the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mercedes-Benz has recalled about one million older cars produced between 2004 and 2015.

Mercedes mentioned the SUV series among other models to be recalled. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to Reuters, the company noted possible problems with the brake booster as the major reason for the Mercedes-Benz car recall.

Mercedes models affected

In a press statement released on Saturday, June 4, Mercedes said the models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series and the R-Class luxury minivan could be affected by advanced corrosion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," read the company's statement in part.

Mercedes explained that corrosion on the brake booster could lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted

“As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning. In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between brake pedal and brake system would fail,” the statement continued.

Mercedes inspection

It warned that these subjects the car to increased risk of crash or injury and warned customers not to drive the vehicles until the inspection is done.

Mercedes revealed that the inspection process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles "and depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary."

About 993,407 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000, according to a report by The Guardian.

Truck driver reveals what it costs him to fill up, R15k bill sends the people of Mzansi into cardiac arrest

Briefly News previously reported that in Mzansi, people are tripping over paying R800-plus to fill their cars, while truck drivers are smashing R15k in one go just to top up their beasts. The price of fuel is going to give peeps heart attacks because, wow, it is too much!

Russia invading Ukraine has left the world with an oil shortage, which has pushed up the price of fuel astronomically. Mzansi peeps are not loving the biweekly increases at all.

Source: Briefly News