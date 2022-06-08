Kanye and Chaney were first linked in January 2022 after the rapper split with Julia Fox and they hinted they were dating

The couple posted each other on social media and last month, Chaney showed off a 'Ye' tattoo on her wrist dedicated to Kanye

Chaney has, however, thrown the rumour mills into confusion as she posted a birthday message to Kanye proclaiming her love for him

The pair are said to have recently split up after Kanye was spotted on a date with a mystery woman and Chaney has deleted Kanye from Instagram

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, has refuted rumours she has broken up with the rapper instead, posting a beloved birthday message to Kanye.

Kanye West lover Chaney Jones has disputed the break-up rumours as she celebrated his 45th birthday with a loving message. Photo: Chaney Jones.

Show of love

In a show of love to the billionaire musician and entrepreneur, Chaney took to her Instagram stories to post a message of love.

Rumours about their split had filled rumour mills, and her social media posting seems to quieten the news.

The 24-year-old model shared a public display of affection filled, well-edited image-based videos to prove naysayers wrong.

She captioned the video:

“Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu,” followed by a love heart emoji.

See the video below shared by :

Ended relationship

Earlier, news circulated that Chaney and Kanye are said to have ended things after their trip to Japan, however, it is still not clear who broke up with who.

According to Daily Mail, the breakup comes just days after the rapper was spotted at the movies with a mystery woman, who fans believe is the glamorous influencer, Monica Corgan.

The model has since removed pictures of the Donda rapper from her Instagram account and they no longer follow one another.

The pair were first spotted together at a party in California, while he was still believed to be casually dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Chaney then stepped out wearing all-black clothes, including a catsuit and knee-high boots that were strikingly similar to the clothes worn by Kanye's ex-wife Kim, 41.

The breakup comes just a month after Chaney showed off a tattoo dedicated to the rapper on her wrist, with an inscription that read 'Ye,' his legal name.

Chaney posted a series of photos of herself in what looks like Balenciaga pants and a tube top, but it's the subtle "ye" inked on her left wrist that got fans talking.

The two were low-key, taking a few pics among them one of which Chaney posted while the two looked toward a street.

