Grammy Award winner Justin Bieber was forced to cancel his planned shows because of a condition that requires prompt treatment

The condition, if left untreated is likely to cause permanent paralysis of the face and loss of hearing.

While announcing this, Bieber expressed his disappointment, noting that he was heartbroken because he had to postpone the shows

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has updated his fans on his medical condition that forced him to cancel three shows on his Justice World Tour.

Singer Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes partial facial paralysis and if left untreated can lead to permanent hearing loss. Photo: Justin Bieber.

Source: UGC

Hearing loss

Taking to his Instagram, Bieber stated that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which if left untreated promptly will lead to permanent hearing loss and facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old entertainer said:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Bieber's post below:

Shingle outbreak

People reported that medical experts said that Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

According to Mayo Clinic, the risk of complications can include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.

On Thursday, June 09, 2022, Briefly News reported Bieber was forced to postpone the next few shows of his Justice World Tour, under a doctor's orders.

The 28-year-old was set to continue performing this week on his seven-leg, 130-date tour, but it has been brought to a halt due to a non-Covid-related illness, which he says is getting worse.

Heartbroken

According to Daily Mirror, Bieber appeared to leave Canada, heartbroken as he announced the sad news on his Instagram Story.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke