Rihanna has taken her fashion sense a notch higher as she went for a date night with A$ap Rocky

The singer stole the show and was snapped clad in designer pant-like suede boots and a green snakeskin bag and accessorised her looks with shiny earrings, bracelets and rings

Recently, Rihanna unexpectedly joined her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival, driving their fans into a frenzy

Singer Rihanna looked stunning in luxe thigh-high boots as she was snapped during a date night with her boyfriend A$ap Rocky in New York.

Rihanna looked stunning as she stepped out with her lover A$ap Rocky. The singer sported luxe thigh-high boots while holding a green snakeskin handbag. Photo: GC Images, Rich Fury, Getty Images.

Rihanna's suede thigh-high boots

The chubby-looking new mother stepped out into the city streets, sizzling in her fashionable postpartum look.

Her pair of suede boots that she paired with a miniskirt is from the Y/Project’s latest collection.

According to Page Six, the Shine Bright Like a Diamond hitmaker had a green snakeskin bag on her.

She accessorised her looks with layered necklaces, silver loop earrings, rings and bracelets.

