US news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have chosen the most incredible godfather for their daughter

Jeannette posted a clip of snip bits of the man doing his best to be there for the baby despite his lack of experience

People fell in love with the way he tried his best and his undeniable dedication and love for his new god-baby

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It is tough to care for a baby when you have no idea what you are doing. One man experienced that instant love you get for a child when he met his goddaughter despite being clueless, and it led to him being the best godfather ever.

Jeannette Reyes shared a clip of her baby's godfather and he is such a gem. Image: Twitter / Jeannette Reyes

Source: Twitter

Being a godparent is a title that is earned and extremely special. Choosing to be a tiny human's substitute parent is a big responsibility that comes with so much love.

Twitter user and US new anchors Jeannette Reyes shared a clip of her child’s godfather doing his best to be there for his little princess. The man did not even know how to hold her but nothing was going to stop him from trying.

The clip shows multiple scenes of him taking every opportunity to touch her and it is just priceless!

“Learning how to godfather.”

Social media users melt as they watch the dedicated godfather do his thing

People were touched by the way the man tried no matter the fear he felt regarding failing. The love he has for his god-baby is undeniable and people just couldn’t get enough of it.

Take a look at a few of the many heartwarming comments:

@WWChemMath said:

“The initial look on her face like 'I'm not sure about this one. He doesn't even know what he is doing' to hold his finger is just so precious.”

@ZZMAMA1 said:

“Awww…He’s trying. Bless his heart. Just gotta loosen up.”

@DiiLiite said:

@gotdamnocles said:

Funny video of parents reporting on their baby’s morning as if they were back at the news station has people

In related news, Briefly News reported that transitioning from a working couple to becoming parents can be tricky. One news reporting couple needed to get their reporter feelings out of their system so they recorded a clip in which they reported on their baby’s morning. It is brilliant!

Becoming a first-time parent takes a bit of adjusting. All of a sudden your entire world revolves around this tiny human, changing nappies, feeding and cleaning up vom. These parents quickly realized their entire world has changed.

Jeannette Reyes, a gorgeous reporter for Fox 5, and baby daddy Robert Burton, a hunky reporter for 7 News, filmed the hilarious clip. No longer are they reporting on breaking stories that change lives, now it's diaper explosions and nap schedules, lol.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News