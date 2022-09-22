Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan took to social media to announce that they are expecting their third child

The social media tycoon let the world know that it is a baby girl who will be born in 2023, and they can’t wait

Many fans and friends flooded the comment section with kind messages, congratulating the family on their new member

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan could not be happier to announce that baby number three is on the way. This boss couple is growing a tribe!

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting their third baby girl in 2023. Image: Facebook / Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Facebook

They already have two children, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, who is six and August Chan Zuckerberg, who is five.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Mark shared a snap of him and his wife, proudly announcing the pregnancy. They will be having a little girl in 2023 and are thrilled.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

The people of social media celebrate baby number three

Seeing this family grow put a smile on many faces. Children are such blessings, and people know that Mark and Priscilla will cherish this bub as they have Max and August. The social media community shared their excitement.

Take a look:

Ami Vora said:

“Omg CONGRATS!!! That is such wonderful news!! ❤️”

Vivian Wu said:

“That’s amazing! Congratulations! Luckily Max will be old enough to babysit soon ”

Stan Chudnovsky said:

“Oh, this is truly awesome in so many ways!!! Love it. Huge congrats to you both! (And to Max and to August! ) ♥️”

Sheryl Sandberg said:

“Yes!!!! Thrilled for you and Priscilla to bring another sure-to-be strong girl and one-day woman into the world ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

Kelly Hoffman Joost said:

“This is wonderful news!!!!! Very happy for your family ”

