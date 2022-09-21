A man wanted to give back on his 50th birthday, so he chose a deserving young man to put through university

LinkedIn user St Claire Adriaan, M.S. Restorative Practices shared a touching story, explaining that the young man is now a charted accountant

Many people took to the comment to commend the man on his kindness and the boy on his achievements

It takes a big heart to give up something for one’s self to give to another. A man decided to dedicate his 50th birthday to help, so he put a young man through university.

Source: UGC

There are so many kind people out there who would not second thinking helping another. Just like this man who gave someone an opportunity at a bright future.

LinkedIn user St Claire Adriaan, M.S. Restorative Practices shared that he put a young man through university as part of his birthday with a purpose, and that boy is now a charted accountant.

“6 years ago I turned 50. Instead of having a huge party, I decided to have a birthday with a purpose. That purpose was to support a kid from the area I grew up in with a scholarship to my Alma Mater, Nelson Mandela University. The student I selected was Chadley, Headboy of my High School, Bethelsdorp High. School. Today Chadley is a Chartered Accountant and supporting his family.”

People shower the man with love, thanking him for his kindness:

Hudson Thomas said:

“Living up the name Saint Claire bestowed on you by Uncle Neville and Aunty Brenda, awesomeness ”

Muriel Loxton said:

“Well done homies! Saint you are the best. BHS for life. NMU for life. Congratulations Chadley!”

Cathrine Stanford said:

“That is wonderful, paying it forward and empower our countries young adults. well done!”

Rodney Nwamba said:

“Well done daughter of the soil. May All Mighty God bless you abundantly.”

Luyanda Ndum-ndum said:

“I have no words for you my Leader, you are living a truly blessed life giving back.”

Sebele Pilane said:

“Wow, big ups to you. Hopefully he pays it forward as well. God bless you my good Sir.”

