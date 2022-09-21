A resilient graduate went online to celebrate becoming an occupational therapist and thanked her loved ones for their relentless support

The lady detailed all the trials of tribulations that she had to go through while also mentioning her late father and brother

Peeps closet the woman congratulated her for overcoming all the obstacles that she had to go through

Overcoming incredible obstacles is always a cause for celebration, which one lady who became an occupational therapist understood quite well while also thanking her loved ones for their relentless support.

A motivated woman rejoiced at finally becoming an occupational therapist graduate, and netizens commended her for it. Images: Lindokuhle Khoza/ LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Lindokuhle Khoza actually had quite a lot to say about who she wanted to thank throughout her university life in a lengthy LinkedIn post.

The stunner first thanked God for giving her the strength to accomplish what she did and then dedicated a paragraph to her mom which read:

"I’m beyond grateful to my family. My mom has been my rock through it all, ngiyabonga MaKhumalo. Your fasting and prayers were the ones carrying me through it all."

The woman was filled to the brim with gratitude and thanked a long list of individuals while shouting them all out one by one. University is not an easy experience for the vast majority that attend it. The ups and downs can be so disorientating to the point of frustration.

Her heartfelt thanks were beautifully ended off by her commemorating her late brother and father by saying:

"To my dad Bab Khoza and my brother Mushe who are resting, Ngiyabonga boMbishela, this one is for you ❤️ This is only the beginning, ANGIKAKAQEDI"

A few folks from Mzansi gave their congratulations to the hardworking woman while receiving a ton of thumbs up.

Two SA sisters bag master of business administration from international university despite humble upbringing

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi lady is incredibly proud of what she and her sister achieved, with both siblings obtaining Executive Master of Business Administration degrees from Reading University in England.

One of the lovely ladies, Thandeka Ngwenya, proudly commemorated the special day online and shared pictures of the graduation and the completed dissertations.

Source: Briefly News