A toddler decided to fly solo on Christmas and opened all the gifts before anyone else woke up

TikTok user Jessica Ciraulo took to social media for advice as she was traumatised by what happened

People let the mother know she did nothing wrong as a parent and that toddlers are like that sometimes

Toddlers can be sneaky little things! One five-year-old girl got up on Christmas morning, decided she was riding solo and opened all the gifts alone. Her mother was shook when she saw what had happened.

A mother was devastated when her toddler opened all the Christmas presents. Image: TikTok / Jessica Ciraulo

Some say the hardest part of parenting is the toddler phase as they change daily, and the boundary testing will cripple the weak. This mother was defeated by her toddler on Christmas.

TikTok user, Jessica Ciraulo, felt like she had failed as a parent when her toddler opened all the gifts. Taking to social media with a video, the heartbroken momma asked for advice.

“Please be kind, but open to suggestions. What are we doing wrong here that our daughter would think this is okay?”

People let the mother know she’s done nothing wrong

While it was a funny moment to those who did not have to endure it, people felt bad for the mom. They let her know that this is just what toddlers do and that she is s a great mom.

Take a look:

@Nicole DeLuna said:

“This is so not a parenting fail. You cannot control your kids’ actions even if you try. You’re likely a good momma with all that effort. Don’t sweat it.”

@Lisa Tea said:

“NOT a parenting fail. Breathe, and talk with your child about why they need to wake you first.”

@Lisa said:

“Your child doing something wrong isn't a parenting fail (if it's not a recurrent thing). What matters is how the issue is handled.”

@Trent ✌ said:

“Every day this app confirms my decision to never have kids ”

@danielladipasquale said:

“We weren’t even allowed to walk out into the living room as kids. We had to wait until our parents got us and walked us out. I’m so sorry mama.”

